Canada's main stock index lost just over half a per cent Thursday amid weakness in energy and technology, while U.S. markets fell further.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 113.97 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 20,606.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 431.20 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 33,696.85. The S&P 500 Index was down 57.19 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 4,090.41, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 214.76 points, or 1.8 per cent, at 11,855.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.41 cents U.S. compared with 74.57 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down nine cents at US$78.74 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.39 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,851.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 13 cents at US$4.14 a pound.