Weakness in energy stocks drove Canada's main stock index to dip on Monday, while U.S. stock markets also fell to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 21.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 20,615.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 46.46 points at 34,051.70. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.61 points at 4,167.87, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.99 points at 12,212.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.82 cents U.S., compared with 73.65 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.12 at US$75.66 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.32 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,992.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.93 a pound.