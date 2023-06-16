Canada's main stock index drifted lower Friday, pulled lower by energy, technology and base metals, while U.S. markets also ended the day down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 51.98 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 19,975.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 108.94 points at 34,299.12. The S&P 500 Index was down 16.25 points at 4,409.59, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 93.25 points at 13,689.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.77 cents U.S. compared with 75.46 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.12 cents at US$71.93 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.63 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,971.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.89 a pound.