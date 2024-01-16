Canada's main stock index declined more than 100 points on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 113.79 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 20,948.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 231.86 points at 37,361.12. The S&P 500 Index was down 17.85 points at 4,765.98, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 28.41 points at 14,944.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.17 cents U.S. compared with 74.43 cents U.S. on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was down 28 cents at US$72.40 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 41 cents at US$2.90 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down US$21.40 at US$2,030.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nearly three cents at US$3.77 a pound.