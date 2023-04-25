Strategist on why gold stocks’ investors could be disappointed despite bullion's recent rally

Canada's main stock index was down at the market close on Wednesday, driven by drops in industrials and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 73.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 20,366.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 228.96 points at 33,301.87. The S&P 500 Index was down 15.64 points at 4,055.99, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 55.19 points at 11,854.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents U.S. compared with 73.41 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.77 at US$74.30 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.31 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,996.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.86 a pound.