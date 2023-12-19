TSX recap: Index finishes more than 1% higher amid gains in financial stocks

Betting on soft landing in Canada. Expect upside for the TSX in 2024: strategist

Canada's main stock index rose by more than 200 points on Tuesday as gains in base metal and financial stocks helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 216.92 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 20,839.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 251.90 points at 37,557.92. The S&P 500 Index was up 27.81 points at 4,768.37, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 98.03 points at 15,003.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.94 cents U.S. compared with 74.70 cents U.S. on Monday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.12 at US$73.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.49 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$2,052.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up almost five cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.