Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points Wednesday, with financials, metals and industrials leading the decline, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 218.32 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 19,927.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 255.59 points at 32,799.92. The S&P 500 Index was down 30.34 points at 4,115.24, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 76.08 points at 12,484.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents U.S. compared with 74.05 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.43 at US$74.34 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.57 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.90 at US$1,964.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.56 a pound.