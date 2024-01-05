The big question for this year is, what is the outlook for earnings? Portfolio manager

Canada's main stock index posted a small gain Friday, closing out the first trading week of 2024, while U.S. markets also ended the day marginally higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 66.20 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 20,937.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25.77 points at 37,466.11. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.56 points at 4,697.24, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.77 points at 14,524.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.92 cents U.S. compared with 74.88 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.62 at US$73.81 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.89 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down 20 cents U.S. at US$2,049.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.81 a pound.