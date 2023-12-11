Betting on soft landing in Canada. Expect upside for the TSX in 2024: strategist

Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower Monday as losses in resource stocks offset gains in financials, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 13.18 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 20,318.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 157.06 points at 36,404.93. The S&P 500 Index was up 18.07 points at 4,622.44, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.51 points at 14,432.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents U.S. compared with 73.59 cents U.S. on Friday.

The January crude contract was up nine cents at US$71.32 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.43 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down US$20.80 at US$1,993.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.78 a pound.