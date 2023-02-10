Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged Friday with gains in industrials and energy partially offset by weakness in technology and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 14.37 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,612.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 169.39 points at 33,869.27. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.96 points at 4,090.46, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.46 points at 11,718.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents U.S. compared with 74.48 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.66 at US$79.72 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4 at US$1,874.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.