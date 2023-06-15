Canada's main stock index just eked out a gain Thursday, buoyed by energy and metals stocks, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 12.26 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 20,027.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 428.73 points at 34,408.06. The S&P 500 Index was up 53.25 points at 4,425.84, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 156.34 points at 13,782.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.46 cents U.S. compared with 75.20 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up US$2.35 at US$70.81 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 19 cents at US$2.53 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,970.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.90 a pound.