Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Thursday, led by strength in financial, industrial and telecom stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed, led by a gain of almost 1.5 per cent on the Dow Jones.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 120.09 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 20,236.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 520.47 points at 35,950.89. The S&P 500 Index was up 17.22 points at 4,567.80, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 32.27 points at 14,226.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents U.S. compared with 73.58 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.90 at US$75.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a less than penny at US$2.80 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.90 at US$2,057.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.85 a pound.