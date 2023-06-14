Lots of TSX areas look good, not banks or energy: Strategist

Strength in industrials and metals helped buoy Canada's main stock index amid energy weakness Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed after the country's central bank held interest rates steady.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 24.69 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 20,015.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 232.79 points at 33,979.33. The S&P 500 Index was up 3.58 points at 4,372.59, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.16 points at 13,626.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.20 cents U.S. compared with 75.13 on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.15 at US$68.27 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.34 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$1,968.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.