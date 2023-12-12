Betting on soft landing in Canada. Expect upside for the TSX in 2024: strategist

Canada's main stock index moved lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy, utilities and battery metals, while U.S. markets rose after the latest inflation report ahead of Wednesday's interest rate announcement.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 84.52 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 20,233.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 173.01 points at 36,577.94. The S&P 500 Index was up 21.26 points at 4,643.70, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 100.91 points at 14,533.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.53 cents U.S. compared with 73.69 cents U.S. on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.71 at US$68.61 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.31 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,993.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.