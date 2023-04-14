Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain thanks to strength in battery metals, while U.S. markets were down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 15.42 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,579.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 143.22 points at 33,886.47. The S&P 500 Index was down 8.58 points at 4,137.64, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 42.81 points at 12,123.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents U.S. compared with 74.86 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 36 cents at US$82.52 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.11 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$39.50 at US$2,015.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.11 a pound.