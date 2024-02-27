Canada's main stock index was little changed Tuesday as bank earnings began to roll in, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 5.41 points at 21,318.90, or 0.03 per cent .

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 96.82 points at 38,972.41. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.65 points at 5,078.18, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 59.05 points at 16,035.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.96 cents U.S. compared with 73.99 cents U.S. on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.29 at US$78.87 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.81 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$2,044.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.