Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 3.85 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 20,680.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.62 points at 33,897.01. The S&P 500 Index was down 0.35 points at 4,154.52, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.82 points at 12,157.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.70 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.66 at US$79.24 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.22 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$12.40 at US$2,007.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.08 a pound.