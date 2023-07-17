Why S&P/TSX payouts could outpace the U.S. market even with the upcoming federal buyback tax

Weakness in energy and telecoms helped Canada's main stock index tick lower after a mixed day of trading Monday, while U.S. markets rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 35.28 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,226.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.32 points at 34,585.35. The S&P 500 Index was up 17.37 points at 4,522.79, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 131.25 points at 14,244.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.83 cents U.S. compared with 75.86 cents U.S. on Friday.

The September crude contract was down US$1.24 at US$74.08 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three at US$2.51 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.00 at US$1,956.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.84 a pound.