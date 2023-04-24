BMO Asset Management's CIO on why he is underweight TSX and cautious on stocks

Canada's main stock index edged downward to start the week as strong energy stocks helped balance out softness in financials, tech and battery metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 16.41 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 20,676.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66.44 points at 33,875.40. The S&P 500 Index was up 3.52 points at 4,137.04, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 35.26 points at 12,037.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents U.S. compared with 73.86 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 89 cents at US$78.76 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.47 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$1,999.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.95 a pound.