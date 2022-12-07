First Look With Surveillance: China Eases, Banks Brace

Canada's main stock index closed in slight negative territory Wednesday, reversing the morning rally that came after the Bank of Canada announced plans to hike its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 16.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 19,973.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.58 points at 33,597.92. The S&P 500 Index was down 7.34 points at 3,933.92, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 56.34 points at 10,958.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents U.S. compared with 73.27 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.24 at US$72.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 25 cents at US$5.72 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$1,798 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.