Hot Picks: Three stocks in the industrials sector with room to run

Canada's main stock index closed modestly up Tuesday thanks in part to a rise in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 27.81 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 21,227.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 133.86 points at 38,467.31. The S&P 500 Index was down 2.96 points at 4,924.97, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 118.15 points at 15,509.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.53 cents U.S. compared with 74.39 cents on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.04 at US$77.82 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.08 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$2,050.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.