Strength in battery metal and technology stocks helped outweigh softness in energy, lifting Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 34.17 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,057.89 after gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 163.51 points at 34,991.21. The S&P 500 Index was up 7.18 points at 4,502.88, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.45 points at 14,103.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.13 cents U.S. compared with 72.86 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.60 at US$76.66 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.19 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,964.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.