Canada's main stock index was up almost 650 points in a broad-based rally Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also rose after new data showing inflation in the United States eased in October.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 646.11 points, or 3.34 per cent, at 19,990.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,201.43 points, or 3.70 per cent, at 33,715.37. The S&P 500 Index was up 207.80 points, or 5.54 per cent, at 3,956.37, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 760.97 points, or 7.35 per cent, at 11,114.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents U.S. compared with 74.18 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 64 cents at US$86.47 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 37 cents at US$6.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$40 at US$1,753.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.76 a pound.