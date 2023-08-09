Canada's main stock market inched upward in trading on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from the day before even as U.S. markets sagged.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 69.29 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 20,275.27, boosted by energy stocks and partially offset by health care and metals.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 191.13 points to 35,123.36. The S&P 500 Index was down 31.67 points at 4,467.71, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 162.31 points to 13,722.02.

The Canadian dollar traded at 74.45 cents U.S. compared with 74.32 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.48 at US$84.40 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.96 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.30 at US$1,950.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up almost two cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.