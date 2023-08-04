The TSX is poised to outperform the S&P in Q3, buy Canadian value stocks: Market technician

Canada's main stock market rose more than 100 points to close out the week, driven by utilities, energy and financial stocks, while U.S. markets edged lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 115.30 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 20,236.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 150.27 points at 35,065.62. The S&P 500 Index was down 23.86 points at 4,478.03, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 50.48 points at 13,909.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents U.S. compared with 74.90 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.27 cents at US$82.82 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.58 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$1,976.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$3.87 a pound.