Strength in energy, technology and battery metals stocks helped Canada's main stock index tick higher Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 39.91 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 20,330.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.57 points at 34,890.24. The S&P 500 Index was up 17.24 points at 4,514.87, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 75.55 points at 14,019.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.88 cents U.S. compared with 73.57 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 47 cents at US$81.63 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.80 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$1,973 an ounce and the December copper contract was up half a penny at US$3.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.