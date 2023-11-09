TSX recap: Index ticks up on strength in energy

Canada well-positioned for broader normalization in the markets: Investment Strategist Brian Belski

Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index eke out a small gain Thursday, while U.S. markets moved lower, led by weakness on the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 57.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 19,587.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 220.33 points at 33,891.94. The S&P 500 Index was down 35.43 points at 4,347.35, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 128.97 points at 13,521.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.56 cents U.S. compared with 72.48 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 41 cents at US$75.74 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$3.04 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$1,969.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.