TSX recap: Index ticks up on strength in energy

Canada well-positioned for broader normalization in the markets: Investment Strategist Brian Belski

Canada's main stock index rose to make a small gain Friday, buoyed by strength in energy stocks, while U.S. markets rallied to end the week, led by a two-per-cent gain on the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 67.06 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 19,654.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 391.16 points at 34,283.10. The S&P 500 Index was up 67.89 points at 4,415.24, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 276.66 points at 13,798.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.36 cents U.S. compared with 72.56 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.43 at US$77.17 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down almost a penny at US$3.03 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$32.10 at US$1,937.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.