Canada's main stock index was up slightly Tuesday as gains in energy outweighed minor losses across other sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 56.92 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 20,277.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 3.07 points at 33,852.53. The S&P 500 Index was down 6.31 points at 3,957.63, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 65.72 points at 10,983.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents U.S. compared with 74.33 cents U.S. on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up 96 cents at US$78.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up four cents at US$7.24 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,763.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.