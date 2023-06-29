TSX needs Canadian banks to recover before the index can go higher this year: Technical strategist

Canada's main stock index gained almost 100 points Thursday, led by gains in energy and financial stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 94.32 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 19,913.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 269.76 points at 34,122.42. The S&P 500 index was up 19.58 points at 4,396.44, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.42 points at 13,591.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents U.S. compared with 75.45 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 30 cents at US$69.86 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.70 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$1,917.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.