Canada's main stock index gained almost 150 points Thursday, while its Wall St. counterparts soared, led by technology stocks after another blowout report from chipmaker Nvidia. 

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 145.68 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 21,318.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 456.87 points at 39,069.11. The S&P 500 Index was up 105.23 points at 5,087.03, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 460.72 points at 16,041.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents U.S. compared with 74.01 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 70 cents at US$78.61 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.83 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$2,030.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.