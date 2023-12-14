Oil sentiment is at historic lows, 2024 will be a stock picker's market: Eric Nuttall

Base metal and battery metal stocks led a broad-based rally on the TSX Thursday, as Canada's main stock index climbed almost 150 points, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 149.35 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 20,778.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 158.11 points at 37,248.35. The S&P 500 Index was up 12.46 points at 4,719.55, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.59 points at 14,761.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.52 cents U.S. compared with 73.74 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$2.11 at US$71.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.39 per mm/BTU.

The February gold contract was up US$47.60 at US$2,044.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11 cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.