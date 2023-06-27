Canada's main stock index rose almost 150 points Tuesday amid broad-based gains, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 145.77 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 19,733.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.03 points at 33,926.74. The S&P 500 Index was up 49.59 points at 4,378.41, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 219.89 points at 13,555.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.90 cents U.S. compared with 76.04 cents U.S. on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.67 cents at US$67.70 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a 10 cents at US$2.79 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$10 at US$1,923.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$3.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.