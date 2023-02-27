North American markets moved higher Monday as investor sentiment rallied in the aftermath of what was the worst week for stocks so far this year.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 40.94 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 20,260.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72.17 points at 32,889.09. The S&P 500 Index was up 12.20 points at 3,982.24, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 72.04 points at 11,466.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents U.S. compared with 73.41 cents U.S. on Friday.

The April crude contract was down 64 cents at US$75.68 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.73 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.80 at US$1,824.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.01 a pound.