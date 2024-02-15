TSX recap: Strength in energy has Index up 1.6%

Canada's main stock index gained 1.6 per cent on Thursday, led by strong gains in the energy sector, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 333.29 points at 21,222.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 348.85 points at 38,773.12. The S&P 500 Index was up 29.11 points at 5,029.73, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.03 points at 15,906.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents U.S. compared with 73.80 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.23 at US$77.59 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.58 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.60 at US$2,014.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.76 a pound.

