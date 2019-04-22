Canada’s main stock index retreated from its record high on Monday, with bank and railway stocks weighing on the market.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.67 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 16,594.14.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 86.28 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 26,473.26. The S&P 500 opened 7.95 points lower, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,897.08. The Nasdaq Composite began down 24.38 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 7,973.68.