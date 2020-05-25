The S&P/TSX kicked off the week on a positive note, gaining about seven tenths of a per cent in early trading Monday to follow European indices higher. U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Oil prices were modestly higher, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up half a per cent to trade north of US$33 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select was essentially flat to trade at US$24.67 per barrel, though Canadian crude is only priced a handful of times a day.

The Canadian dollar was also essentially unchanged against its American counterpart to trade at 71.50 cents U.S.