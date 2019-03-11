TSX rises on energy strength; U.S. markets up despite Boeing dip

TORONTO -- Energy stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while stocks in the U.S. also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.71 points at 16,094.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.05 points at 25,564.29.

The S&P 500 index was up 30.17 points at 2,773.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 114.15 points at 7,522.29.

Boeing shares dropped sharply as a second 737 crash grounded flights. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed into a field shortly after takeoff on Sunday, killing 157. Boeing stock was down 7.18 per cent - or US$30.32 - at US$392.22 as of 12:22 p.m. ET.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.59 cents US compared with an average of 74.50 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up 47 cents at US$56.54 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 8.7 cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,292.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.20 cents at US$2.90 a pound.