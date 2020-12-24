TSX rises, U.S. markets positive at mid-morning on last trading day before Christmas

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index opened lower but was back in positive territory by late morning on an abbreviated Christmas Eve trading day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.78 points at 17,613.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.22 points at 30,146.05. The S&P 500 index was up 4.09 points at 3,693.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.79 points at 12,776.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.97 cents US compared with 77.78 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$47.88 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,881.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.55 a pound.