TSX sets record close in posting best week since April; U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rose for a fifth straight day to end its best week in 10 months as optimism continued to fuel gains despite disappointing jobs numbers.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 93.93 points to 18,135.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.38 points at 31,148.24. The S&P 500 index was up 15.09 points at 3,886.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.56 points at 13,856.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.27 cents US compared with 77.95 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 62 cents at US$56.85 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$21.80 at US$1,813.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 7.3 cents at nearly US$3.63 a pound.