TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as a broad-based retreat more than offset gains by energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.83 points at 16,353.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.17 points at 26,319.82. The S&P 500 index was down 4.87 points at 2,887.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.43 points at 7,928.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.05 cents US compared with an average of 74.70 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$64.18 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 3.9 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.50 at US$1,304.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.6 cents at US$2.93 a pound.