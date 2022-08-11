Canada’s benchmark stock index opened higher Thursday as all subgroups, except for utilities, gained ground.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 178.24 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 20,064.18. Thursday’s increase comes after the TSX gained 1.57 per cent to 19,885.94, Wednesday.

The TSX energy and financials subgroups were the most influential upside contributors in early trading.

Shopify Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Toronto-Dominion Bank were among the stocks adding the most points to the index.

Cineplex Inc. shares traded 2.86 per cent higher to $11.88 after it released second-quarter results, with net income reaching $1.3 million.

At 11:03 a.m. ET shares of Canadian Tire Corp. fell 0.15 per cent to $299.50 after it reported second-quarter results, with net income falling 31.5 per cent year-over-year.

Amid recent overall gains in U.S. equity markets since mid-June, and Canadian markets since mid-July, Greg Newman, a portfolio manager and senior wealth advisor at Scotia Wealth, said it is an impressive rally despite widespread opinions that it is premature.

“I think that we've got oversold. And I think that when you get oversold, you need to have rallies like this,” Newman said.

“You have labour markets that continue to be strong and robust, yet you have inflation starting to show signs of coming down. So if that continues, then I think that equity markets are for real here,” Newman said.

Big-name stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BCE Inc., and technology stocks in the U.S. – like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. – provide value whether the rally continues or not, Newman said.

Markets in New York gained Thursday morning. The S&P 500 increased 0.54 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.79 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 0.79 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded at 78.47 cents U.S., down 0.23 per cent.

Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price gained 1.56 per cent to US$93.36 per barrel.

