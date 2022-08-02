Canada’s benchmark stock index was trading lower at mid-day Tuesday, albeit off its earlier lows, as energy stocks weighed down the market. .

At 12:26 p.m. ET the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 62.54 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 19,630.38.

The TSX energy subgroup took the most points off the index in mid-day trading as the price of West Texas Intermediate crude swung between gains and losses as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting Wednesday. It will be the group’s first meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden discussed energy prices with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah last month.

The price of crude oil was up 2.02 per cent to US$95.79 per barrel early Tuesday afternoon.

Nutrien Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. were among the top laggards.

Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank were down 0.35 per cent to $82.89, following the news of its all-cash takeover of Cowen Inc. The acquisition is set to expand TD’s position in the U.S. investment banking sector.

Paul Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Harris Douglas Asset Management, said TD has strong retail and commercial banking franchises in the U.S. that have been built through years of acquisitions.

“But [TD Bank] has never had an investment bank that was strong there. So I think this helps them with that,” Harris said in an interview Tuesday.

Shares in Air Canada were up 1.32 per cent to $17.62, despite releasing second-quarter results that fell short of Bay Street expectations.

Helane Becker, managing director of airlines and air-related industries at Cowen Inc., said Air Canada is facing many challenges that are out of its control.

“It's the issues associated with all their providers including air traffic control situations, the lines in Toronto [Pearson International Airport], not having enough airport personnel, not having enough catering personnel,” Becker said in an interview Tuesday.

“So it's not only their issue, but it's obviously the issue of all the infrastructure that goes into running an airline that's problematic.”

She said she believes travel demand will remain high and she expects costs will come down as airport delays are resolved.

“It's [Air Canada’s stock] not even getting back to pre-pandemic levels and the level of revenue should exceed pre-pandemic revenues because of the growth we've seen in GDP worldwide and the growth in Canada.”

“So we're pretty bullish on the industry and on the Canadian airlines, Air Canada specifically, given it's the only one I cover.”

Markets in New York were mixed Tuesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.13 per cent lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.94 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was at 77.88 cents U.S., up 0.03 per cent.