3h ago
TSX Today: Corporate earnings lift Bay Street higher
BNN Bloomberg,
We target food inflation by offering a fixed rate pizza price: Pizza Pizza CEO
At 12:20 p.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 130.94 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 20,016.88.
The TSX energy and financials subgroups were the most influential upside contributors, while industrials lagged.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., and Suncor Energy Inc., were among the stocks adding the most points to the index.
Shares of Cineplex Inc. rose 0.17 per cent to $11.57 after the company posted a net income of $1.3 million in its latest quarter. The profits were helped by an 866 per cent surge in attendance compared to this time last year and a rise in concession revenue.
Pizza Pizza Ltd. also reported a spike in business with same-store sales surging 20.3 per cent in its second quarter.
“We’re selling a lot more pizza,” Paul Goddard, the chief executive offer of Pizza Pizza, said in a TV interview on Thursday.
The fast food chain implemented a fixed cost for one of its offerings to retain customers amid inflationary conditions.
“With such bad news about inflation everywhere, every single channel that you look, we thought let’s have some fun with that. Let’s lock in a price for the year on an extra large pizza for $16.99,” Goddard said.
Shares of Canadian Tire Corporation dropped 3.26 per cent to $166.06 after the company missed exceptions for its latest quarter. Canadian Tire attributed the loss to rising expenses in its retail unit and a drag in its finance operations caused by increased credit card activity.
Losses were also seen in Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s latest quarter. The pension fund reported a negative 4.2 per cent return in its fiscal first quarter, which it attributed to a steep sell-off in global equities.
Amid recent overall gains in U.S. equity markets since mid-June, and Canadian markets since mid-July, Greg Newman, a portfolio manager and senior wealth advisor at Scotia Wealth, said it is an impressive rally despite widespread opinions that it is premature.
“I think that we've got oversold. And I think that when you get oversold, you need to have rallies like this,” Newman said.
“You have labour markets that continue to be strong and robust, yet you have inflation starting to show signs of coming down. So if that continues, then I think that equity markets are for real here,” Newman said.
Big-name stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BCE Inc., and technology stocks in the U.S. – like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. – provide value whether the rally continues or not, Newman said.
Markets in New York were in mixed territory. The S&P 500 increased 0.39 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 per cent, but the Nasdaq dipped 0.02 per cent.
The Canadian dollar was flat 78.47 cents U.S., down 0.23 per cent.
Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price gained 2.55 per cent to US$94.28 per barrel.
BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.