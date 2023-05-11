TSX today: Index closes down due to losses in energy, metals

Canada's main stock index was down more than 80 points Thursday, led by losses in energy and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 80.91 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 20,418.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 221.82 points at 33,309.51. The S&P 500 Index was down 7.02 points at 4,130.62, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.07 points at 12,328.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.20 cents U.S. compared with 74.77 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.69 at US$70.87 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.60 at US$2,020.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.