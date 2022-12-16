Losses in the energy and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock market also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 192.03 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 19,408.6.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial average was down 364.04 points at 32,838.18. The S&P 500 Index was down 49.45 points at 3,846.30, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 123.57 points at 10,686.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents U.S. compared with 73.31 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The February crude contract was down US$2.25 at US$73.90 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 40 cents at US$6.58 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.80 at US$1,799.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.76 a pound.