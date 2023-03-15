Canada's main stock index sank along with international markets in early-afternoon trading as mounting apprehensions over the global banking sector spread.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 481.28points (2.44 per cent) at 19,212.88 after troubles at Switzerland's Credit Suisse rattled markets only days after two high-profile bank failures in the U.S.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average down 465.28 points at 31,690.12. The S&P 500 index was down 50.60 points at 3,868.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.27 points at 11,318.88.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 72.45 cents US, compared with 73.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down US$3.41 at US$67.92 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$18.30 at US$1,929.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 14 cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2023.