First Look With Surveillance: Debt Deal, OPEC+ Faces

Losses in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.23 points (0.17 per cent) at 19,991.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.34 points at 33,626.42. The S&P 500 index was up 5.19 points at 4,287.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.35 points at 13,297.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with 74.43 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 81 cents at US$72.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,974.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.