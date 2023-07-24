Strength in energy stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index in afternoon trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.51 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 20,594.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 192.15 points at 35,419.84. The S&P 500 Index was up 19.89 points at 4,556.23, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.07 points at 14,070.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.93 cents U.S. compared with 75.66 cents U.S. on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up $1.56 at US$78.63 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.69 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.00 at US$1,961.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.