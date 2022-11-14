​TSX today: Index falls 0.50 per cent amid losses in technology and utility stocks The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in early-afternoon trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.



The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 100.38 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 20,011.13.



South of the border in late-morning trading New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.97 points at 33,720.89. The S&P 500 index was down 16.24 points at 3,976.69, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 109.93 points at 11,213.40.



The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with 74.75 cents U.S. on Nov. 10.



The December crude oil contract was down US$1.08 at US$87.88 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 48 cents at US$6.36 per mmBTU.



The December gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,774.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.85 a pound.